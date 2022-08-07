Nigeria's Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal for the women 100 meters hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The 25-year-old shinning athlete clocked 12.30 seconds to successfully set a new games record in the ongoing sports fiesta

Amusan had also won gold at the World Athletics Championship held in Oregon to the admiration and applause of Nigerians

Tobi Amusan has clinched gold in the women's 100 meters hurdle at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

Tobi wins gold at the Commonwealth Games in the UK.

The latest feat is coming some two weeks after she also clinched gold at the World Athletic Championship.

Her feat at the World Athletic Championship massively went viral and attracted applauses from Nigerian sports lovers across the globe.

At the Commonwealth Games, Tobi clocked 12.20 seconds to set a new games record in the women's 100 meters hurdle.

In the hot contest, Devynne Charlton of Barbados clinched the silver medal while England’s Cindy Sember bronze.

With her latest efforts at the CMG, Nigeria has now bagged 31 medals — 10 gold, 8 silver, and 13 bronze.

Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Facebook are reacting to the latest victory by the famous Nigerian athlete. See some of the reactions below:

Chukwuemeka Chijiokem said:

"This lady has proved beyond any doubt that she is so good."

Jeffery Igiefameh Ogene commented:

"Her season of breakthrough and special recognition has come."

Nguveren Tsevende said:

"Tobi, you're a vision whose time has come....revel in it to the glory of God....congrats gurl."

