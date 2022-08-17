Popular Nigerian movie director and producer Kemi Adetiba reveals for the first time the full scale of her 2020 ailment that left her incapacitated for nearly six months

The King of Boys director had taken to her Instagram page to share a lengthy narration of how she survived an intense health challenge she faced in 2020

In the narration, she revealed how doctors refused to operate on her in fear that she might not survive the surgery

Famous Nollywood filmmaker Kemi Adetiba tells it all about her intense health scare in 2020 in a recent post shared on her Instagram.

The actress revealed in the post that the ailment was so severe that she lost over 30 pounds because she couldn't eat and was left looking boney and skinny.

Ace Nollywood director Kemi Adetiba narrates how she survived a fatal ailment in 2020 Photo credit: @kemiadetiba

Source: Instagram

She also said that at this point, she was already permanently on intravenous therapy (IV) drips and fluids. Adetiba further revealed that it got so bad that she could no longer stand by herself and needed support to move around.

Kemi, in her narration, also said her condition worsened to the extent that it was her mother who usually bathed her. Read below an excerpt of the actress' narration:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"If you watched the KOB Doc, you'll know I had a pretty intense health scare in 2020 that lasted roughly 6 months. Half way through my this health crisis, we opted for a particular surgery hoping it'll cure my ailment. By this time however, I was permanently on IV drip and fluids, because I couldn't hold anything down. Not being able to eat, I was skin and bones having lost 30 pounds. I couldn't stand and you count to 10. I had to be helped to move around and my mother bathed me."

Doctors refused to operate on me

The award-winning movie director, Kemi Adetiba, who recently got married, also spoke about how doctors couldn't treat her for her ailment because they were worried her body wouldn't survive the needed surgery for her illness.

"I was also severely anemic at the same time but couldn't be treated specifically for it as doctors were afraid treatment would exacerbate my already worsening situation. Because of how frail I was, a surgeon had opted out of performing the surgery because he was worried my body in its present state wouldn't survive it."

After a while, she and her family found a surgeon willing to carry out the needed tests and operations to help cure her of the ailment.

Adetiba then said it was at this point that her fear of surviving the operation set in as she became petrified.

"We eventually found a hospital and surgeon who, after a buffet of tests said he could and would do it. I trusted the doctor... But when it came time for surgery, I became petrified."

My wedding date and the day I survived this surgery are exactly 2 years apart

The movie producer revealed in the narration why the day of her surgery is of huge significance to her. Adetiba shared that the day she was operated on is exactly 2 years apart from the day she got married, which is why those days are of great importance to her.

Read the full story below:

Read some of the comments the post generated:

@askdamz:

"He watches over us! Kai, this God and His intentionality ."

@abimbolacraig:

"God don’t make mistakes boo, we bless God for your life and journey ❤️."

@taradurotoye:

"GOD is Gooooooooooooooodddddd!!!!!!!."

@jumokeadenowo:

"Aaaawwww @kemiadetiba it is my honour and privilege to continue to cherish and protect the trust you have always given me."

Kemi Adetiba breaks down in tears as her crew members throw her surprise bridal shower

Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nollywood movie director Kemi Adetiba pleasantly surprised Nigerians when she announced her engagement.

The well-loved filmmaker who directed the groundbreaking movie King of Boys was recently celebrated by her crew members.

She could not hold back her tears beside her fiance as she watched different people send her their love and best wishes on the screen.

Source: Legit.ng