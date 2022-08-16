A Whatsapp conversation between a man and an old schoolmate who rejected his love advances years ago has caused a stir online

In the chat, the lady reconnected with the man who was now abroad, had built a house for his mum and was building his own

She surprisingly asked him to marry her and got a shocker from the man who would eventually block her

A man has ridiculed a lady who turned him down years ago when they were schoolmates.

Screenshots of the Whatsapp conversation involving the lady identified as Sharon Eze and the man, Obi, were shared on Twitter by @jon_d_doe who marvelled at how the lady was lampooned, rhetorically asking if she should be pitied.

Man ridicules lady who rejected him back in school. Photo Credit: Jasmin Merdan, Twitter/@jon_d_doe

Source: Getty Images

Upon chatting Obi up, the lady introduced herself and stated that she got his number from their department's group chat.

Sharon wanted him to marry her

Sharon seemed updated with his progress after turning him down as she hailed the abroad-based man for his ongoing building project and the one he did for his mother.

When Obi then enquired about her family, she responded by saying that she wasn't married yet, urging the young man to tie the knot with her.

Obi knocked her for asking him to marry her. He reminded Sharon about her she turned him down on the grounds that Obi wasn't up to her class and because she had sugar daddies.

Obi eventually blocked her, not after he shouted at her to get off and not to disturb his peace again.

See the tweet below:

Netizens react

@MrOdanz said:

"Like clockwork. When all these "big girls " are done running down their milage and tarmac with older married men who have no intention of marrying them, they now desire to settle down with their age mate who they considered too small/broke for them few years ago ."

@groovepapi said:

"These are the issues! Women think they can have fun in their early 20’s(their prime) and settle down with a man of value later in life, it definitely doesn’t work that way.

"They always realize later in life when they’re not getting the amount of attention they used to have."

@mrbluprint said:

"Women just want soft life all round and anyone they feel can provide, the shoot their shot.

"She's going back to ex because pepper don rest. For her, It's all about the money.

"But you're rich now"...her statement.

"My guy did well. After rejection, he built his empire."

@AiyeElizabeth said:

"She deserved everything the guy said and more... Just look out how cheap and desperate she has been.

"Would she have returned if the guy is broke?

"Werey dey form I'm serious..."

