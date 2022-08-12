A heartwarming video of a Nigerian mother and her young daughter having a nice moment together has got netizens gushing

The young lady, a TikToker, was recording a dance video in the sitting room when her mother walked in

Upon seeing that she had been caught, the lady changed her dance step but her mother did something lovely

Social media users have gushed over an emerging video of a mother dancing with her daughter.

The lady who shared the clip on TikTok was recording herself dancing to Ruger's song Girlfriend in the sitting room.

The woman joined in. Photo Credit: TikTok/@judynabo

Some seconds into her dance showcase, she noticed that her mother had walked in and quickly halted it and changed her dance step.

She then excitedly stopped and took the filming close to her mother who seemed in a good mood.

With an infectious smile, the woman did some dancing and this made her daughter also smile.

Social media reactions

sanitybae said:

"You wanted to do ashawo dance and boom she appeared."

@ladyfavo7 said:

"My Mom will dance with you in the video immediately after the video she will start saying I should stop using tiktok."

STÉPH✨ said:

"She knows what you did and still vibed with you."

user92553148276644 said:

"The way u changed the dance step from shaking waist to smiling."

Tinaaa said:

"So she looking at you all she wanted to join your dance."

Donblessed said:

"U wan shake nyash wey u no get....is good as ur mum even showed up self."

