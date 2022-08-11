Mixed reactions have greeted a stunning footage of people hawking in traffic that happened on a highway in America

The surprised recorder of the video stated that the traffic was so bad in New York that people had to sell food

While many didn't find it surprising to see hawkers in traffic, others marvelled that such things still happen in a first-world nation like America

The United States of America is not just a world power but is regarded by many folks from third-world nations as a land flowing with milk and honey - a place where one goes to seek greener pastures.

Little wonder a video of people hawking in traffic in a US state generated much buzz on the internet space.

People hawking in New York. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@emperor_money_)

A TikToker with the handle @emperor_money_ shared the short clip on TikTok and stated that it was recorded on a highway in New York.

In the clip, two different sets of hawkers were seen showcasing their wares to potential commuters stuck in traffic.

The traffic jam also seemed to have affected both sides of the road, as the recorder appeared stuck on the other side of the road.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user5520966762670 said:

"New York, I came here with 3 tomatoes , there's nothing you can't do, in New York."

said:

"Bro you Need to see Mexico I swear when I actually want food but I’m broke they like "4 dollar for a drink.." in America I get it for 2 dollars.."

jess said:

"Have you guys never been out of the country? This is a normal thing in Latin America."

Sugar deddy said:

"Come to jakarta, you can find many type of food in the traffic. From appetizer (lemper, dimsum), main course (fried rice), and dessert (manisan mangga."

Erica said:

"This is completely normal in many countries, I have the upmost respect for these hustlers. These are my roots."

