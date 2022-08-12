Two young ladies made many people praise the Igbo culture as they came on a street abroad and danced to a traditional song

While vibing to the song, the ladies exerted much energy, rolling their waists in a way many said is difficult

Among TikTok users who reacted to their clip were those who said they find it hard to dance like them even those they love the Igbo culture

Two Nigerian ladies abroad made a short dance video as they vibed hard to an Igbo song with their kneels bent.

Going traditional dance style, the two worked their waists to the music in an attempt that smacks of great energy.

The ladies' energy wowed people online. Photo source: TikTok/@onyinyejf

Not for the weak

The lady with the TikTok handle @onyinyejf_ who uploaded the video said that the dance is not for the weak. Many people who reacted to the video said that the ladies are energy goddesses.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 53,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sakale(kalie) said:

"Me a none Nigerian dancing like this in my living room whilst watching village/traditional nollywood...the prince shall pick me."

Ugomma said:

"See my people oo Igbo Amaka."

Rhoda said:

"Not the Jerusalem sandals adding to the bounce."

BadGyalFajr said:

"As a Yoruba babe I love igbo culture but I just can’t do the dance."

user4923623281243 said:

"me smiling so hard watching you guys dance."

Vee Philemon said:

"Nahhhhh igbos are clear!!!! We are too elite!!!"

Bella said:

"I wish I could dance like this."

Peter Samuel said:

"God save Una say I no pass by when Una dey film. We 4 start street concert."

Shammah1234xx said:

"@nicolemottoh_.x you need to teach me because I can’t be Igbo and can’t dance like this."

Joy said:

"@_angelnwachukwu trusttttt I will be dancing like this on my wedding day."

