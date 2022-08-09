Two sweet twin boys surprised their pretty mother after sneaking to the kitchen to collect chips

In a viral video, the mother was spotted entering the kitchen and expressing her surprise over her twins' action

One of the twins sat on the cupboard as they both ravaged their mother's chips without thinking twice

A mother of twins was shocked to the bones when she sighted her babies eating chips in her kitchen.

The young mother had no idea that her babies snuck into the kitchen until she searched around for them.

In a funny video, she walked into the kitchen and saw them eating her chips in weird positions.

Cute twins ravaging mother's chips Photo Credit: @serenity_now

One of them sat inside a cupboard while the other stood on a machine. On sighting their mother, the children didn't get scared as they continued eating the chips in her presence.

The mother shared the video via her official TikTok account @serenity_now while expressing her surprise over the action of her twin babies.

TikTok users react to viral video

@sarah33627 said:

"Lol. That's a sturdy drawer. That things pulled all the way out Kids will be kids!."

@kyky19_ stated:

"When he nonchalantly puts his hand back in the bag."

@tracyparkes80 wrote:

"This has just made me giggle Very resourceful, great problem solving!!!! Go on boys "

@monicaitaly61 reacted:

"Nothing you can say. They are handling their business. Too cute! ."

@str4ight8 remarked:

"They are looking like I know this is wrong but she didn’t say anything. Keep eating. lol."

@lillymorris13 commented:

"They be saying I dare you no I dare you !! me and my brother got caught drinking a beer from the fridge at 9 yr we dated each other Bustedddd."

@chanelrogers405 noted:

"So adorable they adorable selfs can’t be playing like that I don’t want them to get hurt."

Watch the video below:

