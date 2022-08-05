“Fine Yoruba Girl”: Young Lady Dances in Front of Her House Without Minding Background, Video Stirs Reaction
- A young lady has received much admiration online after posting her dance video set in front of a house on TikTok
- Dancing energetically without minding the less-photo friendly background, the lady held a canned drink
- Many people who reacted to her video said that they would like the lady to teach them how she pulled off the dance moves
A young Nigerian lady with an athletic figure has amazed many people online with her dance moves as she performed in front of her house.
Despite the not-so-modern look of the building, the lady danced away regardless. At a point during her performance in a video, she turned, backing her audience.
Can we be friends?
Men who rushed to her comment section asked if they could become her friends. Dressed in a black jeans and top, the girl held a canned drink in her hand.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with thousands of views.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Esquire juju said:
"where all this fine girl's from day come out."
Blessing Inwunoba said:
"U are so fine."
chidera uwakwe said:
"I go come learn dance ooo."
Holoruntoba said:
"Can we be friend if you don’t mind?"
E money Dollar said:
"Can will be friends."
hoganukpa said:
"I see why you have a lot of followers dear keep it up."
godfreymayor said:
"you're going to teach me how to dance."
Behn Gee said:
"Fine Yoruba babe like this? I want!"
Mariam_muh47 said:
"Am a gal Buh I watched this more five tyms make I no lie…..energy."
