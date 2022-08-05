A young lady has received much admiration online after posting her dance video set in front of a house on TikTok

Dancing energetically without minding the less-photo friendly background, the lady held a canned drink

Many people who reacted to her video said that they would like the lady to teach them how she pulled off the dance moves

A young Nigerian lady with an athletic figure has amazed many people online with her dance moves as she performed in front of her house.

Despite the not-so-modern look of the building, the lady danced away regardless. At a point during her performance in a video, she turned, backing her audience.

Many people praised the lady's beauty. Photo source: TikTok/batifebackup1

Can we be friends?

Men who rushed to her comment section asked if they could become her friends. Dressed in a black jeans and top, the girl held a canned drink in her hand.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Esquire juju said:

"where all this fine girl's from day come out."

Blessing Inwunoba said:

"U are so fine."

chidera uwakwe said:

"I go come learn dance ooo."

Holoruntoba said:

"Can we be friend if you don’t mind?"

E money Dollar said:

"Can will be friends."

hoganukpa said:

"I see why you have a lot of followers dear keep it up."

godfreymayor said:

"you're going to teach me how to dance."

Behn Gee said:

"Fine Yoruba babe like this? I want!"

Mariam_muh47 said:

"Am a gal Buh I watched this more five tyms make I no lie…..energy."

Susanna said:

"You have a fine body shape and color."

