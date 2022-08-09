A video of a little girl licking the fingers of a priest has stirred mixed reactions from people on social media

In the video, the cute little girl grabbed his hands and put into her mouth while he prayed for her

The priest and some other people at the alter were spotted laughing hysterically as the little girl licked his fingers

A beautiful little girl recently sent people to stitches over her action at a church.

In the presence of her parents and some other people, a priest laid his hands on the little girl to pray for her, and she immediately grabbed his hands.

In a hilarious video making rounds online, the baby girl took his hands, put his fingers in her mouth and began to lick it.

Little girl licks priest's fingers Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

The girl's parents including the priest could not hold back their laughter after seeing the action of the little girl. The sweet video was shared on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

Mixed reactions trail viral video

Jackie said:

"Taking the blessings straight from the source."

Zeequad_bisola wrote:

"The question is “ is the hands clean” "

I_know_luv wrote:

"They let that linger too long ."

Ndayaparfaite2 commented:

"Exactly on from the source and put it inside ."

Real__bambina added:

"Teething ."

Vivian_viands said:

"Awwwwww ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Jerry_palms stated:

"Hahahaha these kids keep doing the most. She looks so adorable. Such an innocent little cutie."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian mum stops cute daughter from licking fingers, puts thumb restraints on her hands, she reacts in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful little girl became frustrated the moment she was stopped from scking her fingers as she used to do in the past.

Her mother is bent on stopping the childish habit of always putting her fingers, especially the thumb in the mouth and scking it.

In a bid to stop the cute girl from continuing with the habit, the mother bought a thumb restraint, which is used to hide the thumb and prevent it from being "feasted on". The thumb restraint frustrated the girl and then she showed it on her face even though she smiled a little bit.

Source: Legit.ng