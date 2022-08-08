A young Nigerian man bravely took himself through the crowd to speak to P-Square on the stage during a live concert

The man screamed that he wants a picture with them even as security men tried to yank him off

After getting what he desired, the young man went back into the crowd, cherishing the snap he just had

A young Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @el_nigeriano has shared a video of the day he struggled to meet P-Sqaure.

In a short clip posted on his TikTok page, the man beat through security formation at a concert to get himself to the front as he kept shouting "Please sir, 1 picture!"

The man said that taking a picture with P-Square was the best day of his life. Photo source: TikTok/@el_nigeriano

Source: UGC

He achieved his dream

While he was making his request known in a loud voice, the crowd screamed. As security operatives caught up with him, they tried to pull him away but one of the musician brothers stopped them.

He was given the opportunity to take a photo with one of the P-Sqaure team. The young Nigerian man said that moment was the happiest time of his life.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

HARBIE said:

"I wished youths strive this way to get closer to God."

whizzixcoba joked:

"imagine as u snap finish enter crowd, ur phone loss."

emekainnocent7 said:

"One day ppl will be struggling to take pic with me like this."

yeezy said:

"He is about to print and frame that picture."

Eziuka noble izunna said:

"U can see naaaa, and ordinary Cubana chief priest de form bugaaa on top of help de help am."

The Real White said:

"Make he later notice that the guy didn’t snap them."

We will close O2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that following Davido's success at the O2 arena in London, the P-square brothers are also ready to have a piece of the action.

One of the P-Square brothers, Peter has sparked a conversation on Twitter after he bragged about closing down the O2 with or without new songs.

According to him, they are legends. He said:

"Go follow @Psquare_world. We don’t need to shutdown O2. We are only coming to close it down! with or without new songs! Legend is Legend."

Source: Legit.ng