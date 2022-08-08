A young man who migrated overseas has taken to social media to share gains he has already begun recording

He carefully spread out €1700 (N736k) cash on a table, stating that it is what he was able to save after doing two jobs

Dancing with some wads of cash in his hands, the man vowed never to return to Nigeria, that he would rather die abroad

A young man has sent social media into a frenzy as he showed off the huge wads of cash he was able to save in a month abroad.

In a TikTok video, he spread out different euro denominations and could be seen with extra cash in his hands.

He vowed never to return to Nigeria. Photo Credit: TikTok/@oluwahaykay

Source: UGC

According to the man, the money he displayed totaled €1700 (N736k) and he stated that he got it after working two jobs.

He vowed never to return back to Nigeria and that he prefers to die abroad. Wording on his video reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"After working 2 jobs I save 1700€ a month I swear I no fit go back Nigeria again I die here."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

miz_lagbaja said:

"Wait ooo. have been asking my self why other Africans doesn't show off the way we do. my brother try keep things to urself. so u can have happy ending."

Abszion34 said:

"Ppl 4 Africa go dey see this ,na to dey think abt japa go dey their mind... Guy I sure say you never pay ur rent and other add ons.."

Emmy Ojugo said:

"This guy no dey work..... nobody go happy for salary like this even if na sit-down he dey sit-down for office na aza man he be."

WORD ABEY CITY ❤️ said:

"I don't think this one know how much I dey collect in Nigeria per month."

temi234pre said:

"Which legit work you work you take get am ? House rent wey you and your house mate gather."

user1487836281889 said:

"More like it. Don't mind those trying to demoralise others from traveling. I don't even know how they reason."

Nigerian man rolls on the ground to celebrate landing in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had rolled on the ground as he celebrated leaving Nigeria for Canada.

The man's name could not immediately be ascertained, but his wild celebration has made him a social media sensation.

In the short clip seen on various social media handles, including the Twitter handle of @Postsubman, the man fell flat on the ground and jubilated. He also raised his hands up in the air and waved them to God in happiness as he spoke in his local language, Yoruba.

Source: Legit.ng