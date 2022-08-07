A nice video has shown a man dancing in front of a car as if he is dancing for a woman he is wooing or trying to impress

In the short clip, the young man danced in front of the car as it cruised gently and crawled like a snail towards him

The nice video has caught the attention of social media users who have viewed it so many times on Instagram

A video of a man dancing in front of a car has gone viral on social media as dance lovers rush to take a look at it.

The young man who was hanging a backpack danced so nicely as if he had rehearsed his steps before the video was recorded.

The young man who is a talented dancer whined his waist in front of the car. Photo credit: @sa_vibes.

Source: Instagram

Dancing for a car

What has amazed many people who have seen the video is how the man danced for the car just as if he was dancing for a human being.

He held the car with both hands and shook his waist in an interesting way, almost making his audience feel that the car is a woman he was trying to impress.

The car was in gentle motion

The short clip shows that the car was in slow motion, crawling like a snail as the man held it and danced.

There was no doubt that the man can dance so well and he dished out excellent dance steps in the video.

The video has been viewed so many times after it was shared on Instagram by @sa_vibes.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng