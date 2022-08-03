Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has revealed that social media played a huge role in the successes he had enjoyed musically

According to him, social media has also made it easy for individual artists who are not under any label to get their known

He also revealed that his hit track Buga, which did well on TikTok, getting over 4 million videos, did because it was good music and had great content

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has said that social media greatly impact his musical successes.

Kizz made this revelation during an interview recently. According to him, once a song is good and has great content, it will do well with the help of social media.

Kizz Daniel speaks on social media influence. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The Buga-crooner also explained that social media has helped many individual artists push their music and are doing well, all thanks to social media.

He said: “Social media is definitely playing a big role. Right now, you have a lot of indie artists doing well, and they have social media to thank for this. Once you have good material, put it out there and back it up with good content.

“That was what I did with Buga; I came up with a dance Idea; I said go low then raise your shoulder, and people loved it. It did well on social media and got close to four million views on Tik Tok, it went. So, a big shout out to social media.

Check out the video of the video below:

