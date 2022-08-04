A lady, Elizabeth Mwihaki, shared some throwback photos to show that her mother never loved her

In the snaps, she complained that the dislike shows in the way the woman did not hold her hand for years

Many people were utterly confused as to why the lady would come to such conclusion even when she appeared well dressed in the photos

A young lady known as Elizabeth Mwihaki has gone online to call her mother out for the way she never showed her love.

Sharing throwback photos of them together, Elizabeth said that all through the years, the woman never held her hand in those photos.

Many people said that she had good clothes as a kid is enough. Photo source: TikTok/@elizabethbusiness1

Source: UGC

People said she should be grateful

One of the snaps showed the kid trying to reach for her mum's hand as they posed for a photoshoot. Many people who watched her video said that she should be grateful.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

They argued that having someone in her life giving her good and clean clothes, and shelter are enough reasons to be thankful.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions it got:

gladyswanja6 said:

"thank God she was there in many of your event. i dont know the picture you want us to get but i can only see a present mother."

redscheneider said:

"be the best mother to your children! love them a thousand times more."

Tik.oman.tok said:

"Your clothes are clean you are well dressed she was in there with you, give her and yourself a break, maybe that’s how she was raised."

Devaan said:

"I grew up with a distant mum. It has badly affected how I parent. She passed on 28 years ago. I keep reminding myself her own mum abandoned her."

Jacqueline Ngeta asked:

"any other issues or its the hand holding only? any positives that show love? was she abusive, verbally or physically? did she treat you differenty?"

Christine Epundit said:

"people will never understand about having a narcissistic mother,I do because I have gone through this and its hard to take in.hugs dear."

Man said his mother makes things worse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man with the Twitter handle @_djmonate went online on Friday, May 6, and stirred massive reactions online with his disclosure.

The man said that his life started succeeding when he stopped telling his mother about it. He added that anytime he asked his mother to pray for him, things would get worse.

He stated that in the one week that they have not spoken, the period has become the happiest of his life.

Source: Legit.ng