A Filipino man identified as Pinoyin has listed ten things he observed after paying a visit to Nigeria recently

According to the young man, one of the discovery he made is the fact that Nigerians follow 'African time'

He went ahead to claim that Nigerians look very cute when they have gap teeth, hence his reason for visit a dentist

Pinoyin, a young man who hails from the Philippines, has shared his observations about Nigerians.

According to Pino in a video shared on TikTok, he made ten observations after paying a visit to Nigeria.

One of his observations include the fact that Nigerians really love singing, dancing and eating food with much pepper.

In his words:

"They have loud voice. You think they are fighting but it's not. It's normal. They have no patience in driving. They want to be the first always. No stable electricity. On and off lights like 3 times or more. You are beautiful if you have gap teeth. I will go to my dentist tomorrow to have gap teeth. Only man can run as president. Please vote for Obi

They love pepper. They hate sugar but love Maggi. They spend 2-3 hour mass every Sunday. They love music and dancing. Look the way I dance. It's Nigerian made. They have their own English. They call it pidgin English. They don't follow time. They call it African time. They say I'm on my way even if they are in their house."

TikTok users react to Pinoyin's video

@uhmcouldntthinkofsmtsoyh said:

"You people keep giving them too much information on us let's keep somethings private before they see us finish abeg."

@user234756853 stated:

"Ahhh u don see us finish but it the dance for me ."

@taw_rx noted:

"You still get light 3 times daily?? You are enjoying bro... it's been monthsssss in some places ."

@crystabelz remarked:

"No too shout am. You Dey expose Us too much. Vote for Peter Obi abeg."

@rainerrain736 commented:

"Thanks for observing Nigeria life style Peter obi for president."

@sloweyesalugwe said:

" U got it all U must have studied us like maths we are D only country Dat rent ur house we agree wit D landlord no party few minutes later.."

