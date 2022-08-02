A 27-year-old Chinese man identified as Mao Sheng says he has been facing difficulties getting a job

According to the young man, his inability to secure a job is due to the fact that nature made him look like a little boy

Mao said he has been rejected by several companies who insisted that they do not want to be involved with child labour

A Chinese man, Mao Sheng, 27, has narrated the difficulties he has been facing because of his small stature.

Born and brought up in China, Mao Sheng has sadly remained unemployed owing to his small size.

Mao said companies reject him because they do not want to be linked with child labour because of his stature.

Chinese man with short stature Photo Credit: Yahoo news /The Sun

Source: UGC

According to Mao, some companies insist that he was sent as a spy to expose companies who employ the services of children.

Yahoo News reports that the heartbroken young man did not fail to share a clip of his ID two days later as evidence that he was actually born in 1995 to unbelieving netizens who doubted his story.

Mao laments over condition of his father

Mao went ahead to narrate how he and his friend applied to work at the same factory, but the manager only hired his friend, and neglected him.

The sad man vented his frustrations while opening up that he is the only one who can financially support his father who suffered from a recent stroke.

Sharing his sad story, the young man went emotional as he tried to convince people that he is not as young as he looks. He said he is agile and able to do any job that can fetch him good money to care for his dad.

