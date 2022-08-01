"I’m Not the Only 1, My Friends Also Love African Men": Oyinbo Lady Says, Video Causes Stir Online
- A pretty Asian lady has stirred massive reactions from people online when she revealed she loves African men
- While making a video, the oyinbo said that two of her friends also prefer African men to Asian lovers
- People in her comment section noted that they love oyinbo ladies too and would be ready to link up with one
A young oyinbo lady has in a funny video said that she realised she is not the only Asian lady who loves African men.
While laughing and filming herself, she briefly showed two other ladies who were trying to keep away from the camera.
We love you too, netizens react
One of them later came into the video and could not stop laughing. It was at that moment that the lady said two of her friends also love African men.
Many African men thronged her comment section to praise how beautiful the ladies are and to also say they are available for relationships.
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 10,000 comments with thousands of likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
user6773289186355 said:
"That’s amazing ladies....let’s exchange man please get me one Asian guy."
Mart wa Bobi said:
"We love you also dear mostly we Ugandans."
frank kuulow said:
"Really? we love you back, you're in our hearts."
kevinpeters 225 said:
"we love u too baby u Asian woman are so cute."
matthewangalabiri said:
"I will marry u from nigeria."
Keji Balogun said:
"Your good , one love . Africa is powerful man and all way handsome man black is beautiful."
“Celestial babes are fine no doubt": Beautiful ladies in white garments rap and dance in viral video
Hezekiah Blessing asked:
"What do you like about Africa man?"
swazigcobs said:
"We are in demand, better act fast or I'm taken."
Nigerian man and oyinbo lover
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man known as Anuoluwapo on TikTok in a video showed the moment he welcomed his oyinbo lover to Nigeria.
He captioned the clip with:
"Welcome to Nigeria babe.
The man, like someone who has been expectant, excitedly walked toward his lover and hugged her as she came in with her luggage.
Source: Legit.ng