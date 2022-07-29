A young Nigerian man has in a video explained why living in Europe without papers could be very bad

In a video response to someone who picked holes in his statement, the man said many Africans without documentation are suffering

Many social media users in his comment section agreed with him as some shared their personal experiences

A young Nigerian man living abroad has made a video saying that staying in Europe without papers is hard and different from what people at home believe it to be.

His clip was a response to one of his TikTok users who faulted his opinion about life in Europe. The man said that people without proper documentation abroad are having it hard.

People suffer in Europe

He stated that some of those suffering may not be telling the whole truth to many people back home.

@mrzeeyofficial said that he has been to many places like Germany, France and Italy to have a full picture of what Africans in Europe go through.

Biggs_Coal said:

"Even you get paper things no still easy for this Europe."

Ogala said:

"Bro nice one tell them nor want hear, I stayed in Greece for year's but I come back 9ja."

Mariam Lawal said:

"Why u no comot the Europe nah."

edoiviedebby said:

"You’re making sense though, keep been real bro."

Bawa berry said:

"Bro normal I believe you, But still day try day talk the good side of abroad."

Emmy Ojugo said:

"He insult u and u get time to answer am."

cy nice247 said:

"As for anybody way kno me i nor dey Nigeria. if u see me. that means u dey Europe with me."

Living in UK is overhyped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady working as a nurse in the UK said that living and working in the country is overhyped and it is not as many fantasise about it.

In a TikTok video, the lady said that after seeing her salary and the bills she has got to pay from it, she became very sad.

The lady then went ahead to say that rent, taxes, and other bills always eat too deep into her income.

