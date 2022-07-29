Against all odds, a single mother who worked as a domestic staff has bagged a degree from the University of South Africa

The brave woman named Mponegele Jane Tlole graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Health Sciences and Social Services

According to her, she never knew she would be able to accomplish the task, given that she also has four kids to feed while going to school

A single mother of four has successfully graduated with a university degree against all expectations.

Mponegele Jane Tlole bagged a degree in Health Sciences and Social Services from the University of South Africa.

Mponegele Jane Tlole said she paid her fees from her salary. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Women of Power Africa.

She is a domestic worker

According to the story which was shared on LinkedIn by Women of Power Africa, Mponegele worked as a domestic staff while studying for her degree.

Sharing her experience, the woman said it was tough, adding that she never knew she would go that far.

She said many times, she and her children would go without food for a month and would just be eating hand to mouth.

Her words:

“I am so happy to have obtained my qualification because I never thought I would get to this point, especially with the job I am doing as a domestic worker and needing to take care of the kids, pay rent, buy food, and pay Unisa with the small salary I earn.”

Mponegele's ultimate dream

Speaking on what spurred her to further her education, she said it is the urge to provide a better life for her children.

She stated:

"I have always wanted to provide a better life for my four children and so I made the decision to further my education with no outside help besides some food handouts from one of my three employers Adele."

On what she wants to become now that she has graduated, she said:

“I would love to work as an Industrial Psychologist, and my ultimate dream is to create a better life for my kids and build them a home of their own."

