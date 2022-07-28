There was mild drama on Twitter after a lady showed off someone else's engagement ring as hers

The lady shared a photo of an engagement ring on a lady's finger and stated that she just said yes to her lover

However, she got so unlucky as the original owner of the photo saw her tweet and shamed her publicly

A Nigerian lady has been dragged heavily on Twitter after flaunting another person's engagement ring as hers.

The young woman identified as @simply_bomi on Twitter shared a photo of an engagement ring, claiming that she his said yes to her man.

Following her tweet, several Twitter users took to her comment section to shower congratulatory messages on her while praying for the success of her relationship.

Lady shares photo of someone else's engagement ring Photo Credit: Niz4nora / Symply_Bomi

Source: Twitter

Surprisingly, this was short-lived as the original owner of the engagement photo bumped into it on Twitter and tackled her via the comment section.

The original owner with the handle @nisfornora asked Bomi if she said yes to her partner with her own hands.

"You said yes with my hands"? Nora asked Bomi.

Twitter users react to fake proposal

Basike said:

"No vex. Just borrow her the hand for the mean time I promise you she go return am for you."

Omo Bolanle stated:

"una don dey thief person hand again please you people should patronise me abeg ."

Star Promising reacted:

"Aha she is saying the yes in Faith! Using your hand as a point of contact ."

Jamiu remarked:

"How this hand take match this face ?? Anambra people will never cease to surprise me sha ‍♂️‍♂️."

Ugwunna Ejikem reacted:

"Sugarbaby walked so she can run. We’ve graduated from stealing fingernails to entire hands...Progress imo."

See tweets below:

