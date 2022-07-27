A Nigerian man, Aliyu Jalal, has penned down an emotional tribute to his late friend Jauro Ibrahim Suleiman

Jaura, a soldier, was reportedly serving in Abuja before he was killed by terrorists during an ambush

Aliyu in his tribute to the late soldier described him as an amazing person with a great sense of humour

A Nigerian man identified as Aliyu Jalal has mourned the death of a soldier, Jauro Ibrahim Suleiman, who died in active service.

According to Jalal, the late soldier was killed by terrorists during an ambush at guards brigade in Abuja.

Jalal went ahead to disclose how the late soldier joined the army through short-service programme and had so much zeal to serve his country and make his parents proud.

In his words:

"Three years ago, he joined the Nigerian Army through short-service programme, and I would tease him that after all the "trigonometry you consumed in ABU..." and he would respond to the joke a few years later while remarking about a Facebook post of mine in which I had teased about a perceived discrimination done to civilians on military officers' Sword-Crossing events. He said "Khaki no be beans," or something along that line.

Jauro was killed yesterday by terrorists, during an ambush at Guards Brigade in Abuja, along with his passion for Nigeria and blossoming military career. Along with his decency and his amazing wit. Along with his disarming sense of humour. Along with his readiness to make his parents and country proud. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Nigerians mourn death of late soldier

Ibraheem Dooba said:

"Ma Allah forgive him and have mercy on his soul."

Jaafar Sarki wrote:

"Look at how the lives of every class of innocent citizens are perishing unrestricted. This is saddening! Allah ya jikansa da Rahama."

Abdullahi Koko stated:

"May Almighty Allah forgive him and make Jannatul Firdausi to be his final destination."

Almudo Shehu wrote:

"Subhanallah. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace and give family members sufficient grace to bear the irreparable loss. Please accept my condolences."

Umar Ahmad commented:

"May Allah repose his soul and indeed all muslim departed souls and give his bereaved family fortitude, strength, and courage to bear the irreparable and indelible loss."

Nigerian army reacts to death of army couple

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that investigations have commenced in order to uncover the killers of two military couples by the members of IPOB and ESN militants

The Nigerian Army in reaction to the killing described it as a barbaric and gruesome act, stating that justice will be served to the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Army has urged the general public to help intensify investigations by providing any necessary information that will help hasten the process.

