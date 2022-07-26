A Nigerian man has made history in a Dubai company as his hardwork and dedication was recognised

The company, Transguard Group, gave the Nigerian identified as Adetunji Olusola Ajao Phillip an award as the Best Employee of the Month of June

An acquaintance of the awardee Hajj-Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi who shared the development, the award has reportedly not been won by a Nigerian or West African before

Nigerians have celebrated a young man, Adetunji Olusola Ajao Phillip, for representing well in Dubai following an honour he received at his place of work.

Olusola was honoured at his workplace, Transguard Group, with the Best Employee of the Month of June 2022 award.

He made history in the Dubai company. Photo Credit: Hajj-Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi

Source: Facebook

An acquaintance of the awardee, Hajj-Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi who shared the news on Facebook said Olusola got the award at the company's head office on Tuesday, July 12.

Omo-Iya said it is rumoured that no Nigerian or West African has won the prestigious award in the history of the company which reportedly has a staff strength of about 61,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Showering encomiums on Olusola, Omo-Iya described him as a selfless being who is always dedicated and committed to whatever cause he believes in.

"To those who have had a thing or more to do with Phillip in the past, you all will agree with me that this was never a surprise!

"Dude has always offered his best! He is a selfless being who has always been dedicated and committed to whatever cause he believes in.

"I celebrate you today, bro, hoping that I will have more reasons to do so in the future.

"Congrats on this rare feat, bro. Thanks for making us proud."

See the Facebook post below:

Nigerians celebrate him

Oluwatoyin Adeyemi said:

"Congratulations to him. This is so good to know."

Muideen Akinloye Yusuff said:

"Congratulations, brother!

"Onwards and upwards!"

Salawu Mohammed Olatunji said:

"Congratulations sir, big thanks for making Nigeria and Africa at large proud of you."

Ayesoro Alhaja said:

"Congratulation to u dear brother.

"More wins!!!"

Wasiu Ishola Megida Haryanwale said:

"Congratulations bro, honestly I don't know him but I always proud of him,more wins by God's grace."

Nigerian bags award for returning money mistakenly paid into his account by his company

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had been awarded for returning dollars mistakenly credited to his account.

According to the man in a Facebook post, the money was mistakenly paid into his account by a company he was working for.

He said what he did was a normal thing but our society has become so rotten that such an honest act is frowned at.

Olasupo’s act caught the attention of the Gani Fawehinmi Integrity Awards and he was given a plaque on Friday, December 10.

Source: Legit.ng