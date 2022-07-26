A creative man has 'given life' to what was a completely burnt Jeep with his car refurbishing effort

The man identified as Jairo Whitter said he acquired the burnt Jeep and turned it to a beautiful white whip

A viral video showing the old state of the car, the process of its refurbishing and its new look has wowed netizens

A man's car refurbishing effort has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The talented man, Jairo Whitter, had excitedly taken to TikTok to flaunt a burnt Jeep he converted to a white ride.

Man converts burnt jeep to a new whip. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jairowhitter

The clip captioned 'back from the dead', started with a showcase of the car in its burnt state.

In the video, the man indicated that he bought it in its burnt state and set to work.

The following scenes captured the refurbishing process till its finished stage. Responding to comments on the cost of transforming it, the man revealed that it wasn't expensive.

He however didn't reveal how much it cost him to refurbish.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Loue2xs said:

"Meanwhile, I can’t get nobody and I do mean nobody to fix my gd car you did awesome tho."

Aty Mien said:

"Why isn’t there voice note on TikTok? Words are not enough to express how I feel about this."

1ofAkynd Baw$eLady said:

"Excellent job but financially can u make back what u spent and a profit or is it for domestic use?"

chavonlamarpitre said:

"Well Worth it if you have a donor car… i couldn’t imagine buying everything new again."

Cod 2176 said:

"Paint want hold for to long on that burnt metal and there no way it wasn’t wavy from the heat lol. Nice work though."

Nigerian man converts an abandoned old tortoise car into a fine whip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had turned an abandoned tortoise car into a lovely ride.

Samson shared on LinkedIn, an old abandoned tortoise car that was being worked on by Dozie and how it was later transformed into something pleasant to the eyes and fit for a rich man's garage.

According to Dozie, the tortoise car was already paid for by someone who learnt of his works and had initially wanted to buy off his own ride from him.

On the refurbished car, Dozie said he had to work on its upholstery, changed the interior entirely and also fixed the exterior.

