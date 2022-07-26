A Nigerian lady, Meliblack, living in Germany has revealed what she observed about the country on a Sunday morning

Meliblack shared a video around 6:55 am on Sunday showing some churches that are yet to start service

The lady went ahead to advise Nigerians to stop taking Christianity too seriously because the whites are not so interested in it

A Nigerian lady based in Germany has advised Nigerians to stop carrying Christianity on their heads and take things slowly.

According to her, the whites brought Christianity to Nigeria, yet they are not so zealous with it like Nigerians.

She shared a video on Sunday morning around 6:55 am, revealing that church activities are yet to commence over there.

Germany-based Nigerian lady shares video of churches on sunday Photo Credit: @meliblack4

According to her, despite the time, everywhere is still quiet and there is no noise of microphones or speakers.

In a video shared via her official TikTok account @meliblack4, she went ahead to advise Nigerians to take things easy and stop being overzealous with everything.

In her words:

"Today na 24th July. Sunday. And here na Germany. I wan show una something. See church. See another church opposite. We never dey hear praise the Lord, praise the Lord. No shout. Oyinbo wey bring Christianity you see am? Them never wake up. I no say make una no go church o, but make una dey take things easy."

People react to Meliblack's video

@lucyakpan1 said:

"U never hear say the first shall be last? Abeg allow us to serve our God the way we want. Nothing spoil."

@morris_brown stated:

"l live in Germany also. Oyinbo no dey go church. Darky turn church matter to business ."

@gina4pink reacted:

"Always sure you are proud of your country don't underrate your country because you are in another man's country wen service starts you will hear them."

@eustineisiomaeustine6711 commented:

"Church na for social gathering center, in case of marriage, burial etc."

@gwi.lee noted:

"Abi Nigerian dey carry somebody e thing serious pass e own matter."

