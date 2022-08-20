A Ghanaian sexagenarian who makes a living from selling mangoes to cater for himself and his sick wife has appealed for help

Isaac Antwi, 66, had to take over his wife's business after she fell sick, and has since been at it for more than two years now

The elderly man is facing ejection from his shabby room and is appealing to the public for support

Isaac Antwi, a Ghanaian sexagenarian who ekes a living from selling mangoes, has opened up about his struggles and heartwrenching deprived life.

In an interview on Charity Series on Crime Check TV GH, the 66-year-old man revealed that he dropped out of school after his father's abrupt demise and had to work at a young age to survive.

Antwi recounted that he travelled to Nigeria for a better life, but things did not go well. He subsequently returned to Accra to work but his efforts to secure a better life yielded no positive Heresults.

He begged for support

According to the man, he had to take over his wife's business after she fell sick. With no child and a sick wife to take care of, this is all he does to survive.

Antwi is facing ejection from his tattered room and is appealing to the public for support to make life a little bit better.

Please contact Crime Check TV GH via WhatsApp on 0242074276 to help.

Watch the video below:

