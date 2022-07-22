A little child stirred emotions during an award ceremony following his sweet gesture to his father

The little boy's father bagged a doctorate degree and was asked to step onto the stage to collect his award

Suddenly, his little son screamed "I love you daddy" in the background and this really melted the hearts of everyone present

A viral video shows the moment a little boy expressed his love for his father during an award presentation ceremony.

Apparently, his beloved father bagged his PhD and on the day of his graduation, his son surprised him.

The young father stepped on stage alongside other graduands to collect his award when suddenly, his son screamed "I love you daddy".

Little boy expresses love for his father Photo Credit: pgrResearcher / Getty images

Source: Twitter

The father who got so excited replied "I love you son" and the boy repeated the statement. Everyone smiled and turned to look at the little boy while his father sent out a kiss to him.

Twitter user @pgrResearcher, shared the video on Twitter saying:

"A cute moment on stage when a child screamed "daddy" and the man said "i love you" and child replied "i love you daddy". Too sweet, I for born before graduating , no pikin screamed "i love you mummy" when I was walking the stage ."

Twitter users get emotional over sweet video

Uncle real said:

"The only thing I see about these people is that they take things simple, they see things as joke and fun. If this happens in Nigeria, your certificate will be held for some years ."

Abosky stated:

"Beautiful moment better days ahead for you Dr."

Caleb Emeka reacted:

" I should have my child screaming same words soon at my doctorate graduation ."

Achama Dollars said:

"Am I about to cry because of this video?."

Ugo Yugee remarked:

"I love content like this ."

Little boy jumps for joy, screams and hugs air after seeing his dad speaking on TV, video warms hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy was watching the TV and went wild in excitement when a scene of his dad speaking came on.

Staring admirably as he stood in front of the television, the kid screamed and hugged the air excitedly.

The overjoyed kid called out to his dad, jumped around the room and returned to caress the television.

Source: Legit.ng