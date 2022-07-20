A Nigerian lady identified as Dominique Anekwe, has shared her joy after she was granted citizenship in Canada

Dominique said she came into Canada 7 years ago on student visa and planned to return to Nigeria after schooling

However, her cousin advised her to remain there and hustle for citizenship; an advice which she implemented till it became a reality

A Nigerian lady, Dominique Anekwe, who left Nigeria for Canada seven years ago, has become a Canadian citizen.

Dominique said she never thought she would become a Canadian citizen as she initially planned to return to Nigeria.

According to Dominique, she came to Canada with student visa and was supposed to return to Nigeria after schooling.

Nigerian lady bags Canadian citizenship Photo Credit: Dominique Anekwe

However, her cousin advised her to remain in Canada because there are endless opportunities over there.

She heeded to his advice and applied for work permit, which was successful. She then went ahead to apply for citizenship.

In her words:

"I came into Canada young and alone in 2015 on a student visa, uncertain of what the future held for me but hopeful. I never really paid much attention to the immigration opportunities my Canadian education would afford me. Towards the end of my master’s degree, I was going to go back home to Nigeria but my cousin talked me out of what would have been a poor decision on my part. He sat me down and gave me a serious pep talk which opened my eyes to the endless possibilities that Canada offers and eventually made me discard the plan to move back to Nigeria after my degree.

I got my work permit in 2017, then went on to become a permanent resident in 2018. Getting that PR was the golden key I needed to change my career and start from the scratch. This has been one of the best decisions I have made till date. I applied to become a Canadian citizen having met and satisfied all the necessary requirements in January, 2021."

Dominique passed the citizenship test

The excited lady said she felt so proud of herself after writing and passing the citizenship test in Canada.

"I wrote and passed the citizenship test in January, 2022. Then came the long wait to take the oath of Canadian citizenship.

Finally in June 2022, seven years after I first got into Canada as an international student, I was approved by the IRCC and officially sworn in as a Canadian Citizen! That day was the happiest day of my life in the last 7 years!! The best part about being a citizen is that I can finally vote for the first time ever since I was born. Also, I can now travel to 185 countries visa-free. Travelling the world is a hobby I have always dreamed of and now I can finally do that with ease.

My 7 year journey from international student status to Canadian citizen has taught me patience and tenacity. I trusted the entire process and kept my faith up no matter how long it took. I am immensely grateful to God for this opportunity and I'm more than proud to finally call #Canada my HOME!!"

LinkedIn users congratulate Dominique

Reacting to her story, Francis Echezona said:

"Congratulations dear sister, I tap from your blessings, I gained postgrate admission in 2018 from Conestoga college Ontario Canada but couldn't get there as a result of disappointment from my sponsor so I struggled to secure my masters degree in structural engineering with 4.80CGPA here in Nigeria."

Olabode Olashege reacted:

"Congratulations Dominique Anekwe Enjoy your new status and freedom. More opportunities ahead of you.'

Sabrina Walters said:

"Congratulations on your citizenship and happy travels the sky is the limit ❤️."

Gloria Raphael remarked:

"I'm sincerely happy for you and wish my children will change their minds and stay back too."

Obinna Solomon noted:

"Congratulations dear wish to be like you soon. I tap into this and pray to celebrate mine too one of these days Dominique Anekwe."

