A Nigerian man identified as Benedict Nwachukwu has shared his joy after passing his naturalization test to become a US citizen

Benedict said he has been living in America since 2001 and has remained on visa status till he finally applied for green card

Six years after applying for a green card, he has now been approved to become a citizen of the United States of America

Benedict Nwachukwu, a Nigerian man who relocated to America 12 years ago, has passed his test to become a citizen of America.

Benedict said he left Nigeria at the age of six with his mother to seek greener pastures.

In 2001, he arrived America for studies at a medical school and remained on a visa status for 12 years.

Nigerian man becomes US citizen Photo Credit: Benedict Nwachukwu

Source: UGC

He subsequently applied for a green card and years later, he was granted citizenship by the American government.

The process was tough

Benedict revealed that it was difficult for him to get people who would help him write to Government to consider his request for citizenship.

According to him, some people bluntly turned him down but luckily, he found 10 people who agreed to look at his CV and attest for him.

Sharing his full story on LinkedIn, he said:

"Today I took and passed my naturalization test to become a U.S. citizen. It's been a long journey. I came to America in 2001 on a student visa. I stayed on that visa status for 12 years through the end of medical school. If you know anyone on a student visa you know that it requires yearly renewals, constant proof of education and is quite a burden for a teenager/young adult.

After my schooling I was fortunate that Hospital for Special Surgery bet on me by giving me an H1B visa which is a visa not commonly given to surgical trainees and that required the hospital at the time to prove to the government that there was no better qualified American.

A few years after my H1B I decided to bet on myself and apply for a green card through the EB1 program which gives green cards to scientists of exceptional ability. As part of that process I had to solicit 10 references from leaders in my field who could vouch that I was an "exceptional scientist".

The process was humbling, I got some "no"s but I found 10 people willing to objectively look at my CV and write to the US Government to state their case on my behalf. Now 6 years later from my green card I ve been approved to become a U.S. citizen. I've essentially been an immigrant all my life, I left Nigeria at age 6 to find better opportunities along with my mom.

Ultimately I CHOSE America as the place where I want to settle, build a career and eventually raise a family. I believe in the American dream. I am the American Dream. I hope that my fellow Americans never take for granted all of the rights and opportunities that you are given and that others work so hard to attain."

Reacting to his story, Ify Osunkwo said:

"Congratulations! Now you must join ANPA and share your experience w the younger generation www.ANPA.org the association of Nigerian physicians in the Americas New president Chinyere Anyaogu md mph."

Richard Nelson stated:

"Congratulations. It always amazes me how immigrants cherish their citizenship while those of us who were born here take it for granted. Very happy for you and welcome."

Oluwaseun reacted:

"Some were born, some were made!! Congrats."

Emem Washington added:

"Congratulations to you on every part of your testimony! Wishing you continued success!"

Anderson DaSilva added:

"What an inspiring story. After so many years trying to proof that he didn’t come to America to take but to give, he was finally recognized as part of this great nation."

