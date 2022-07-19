A talented boy has gone massively viral on the internet after his wonderful dance video hit social media platforms

In the short clip, the boy danced in front of a crowd at a place that looked like a school with school kids in their uniforms

The video has caught the attention of dance lovers due to the acrobatic choreography he showed off in front of the audience

A dancer who was putting on a face mask is currently trending on the internet because of his dancing skills. The video has gained many views online.

In the short clip shared on Instagram by @sa_vibes, the boy who danced in front of school children overwhelmed everyone with entertainment.

The boy danced so beautifully in front of school kids. Photo credit: @mi_vuyo_mivo.

Source: Instagram

Dancing backward in a unique style

He first started with an amazing back dance which saw him bending backward almost as if he was going to fall on his back.

But just before reaching the grown, he regained his composure and reverted to dancing, this time with one hand up.

Another interesting move he performed was a waist dance. He danced so flexibly that the crowd went wild in jubilation and excitement.

The video has got several views on Instagram as dance lover has besieged it.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng