A beautiful video trending online has captured the moment two kids came together to dance in amazing uniformity

In the cool video which has gone viral, the kids who were dressed in purple uniforms took dance to a whole new level of creativity

Instagram users and dance lovers have described the kids as being on fire after the video was shared on the platform

A cute video shared on Instagram has captured two amazing kids who are talented in the art of dancing and stage performance generally.

In the nice video, the kids performed incredibly well, using their magical legs to impress many dance lovers on social media.

People say the kids are on 'fire'. Photo credit: @zion_molefi_.

Source: Instagram

Uniformity in dress and uniformity in dance

A keen observer who has watched the video will readily observe how the kids are dressed in beautiful purple clothes.

Not only that, there is also uniformity in their dance steps. The most interesting part is when they turned around and, spun 360 degrees.

The kids then sat with their legs stretched, performing like gymnasts in a sporting stadium.

Dance enthusiasts on Instagram have since rushed to take a look at the nice video as it has gained thousands of views after it was shared by @zion_molefi_ and reposted by @sa_vibes.

Watch the video below:

Two students dances in their school uniforms

Source: Legit.ng