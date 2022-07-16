A funny video has captured a little boy who made moves to leave his parents' house to another location

The little boy apparently got really angry with his mother and packed some of his belongings inside a school bag

In a viral video, he looked so confused after his mother advised him to enter his own toy car and move out

A little Nigerian boy got so upset and decided that it was high time he moved out of his parents' house.

In a video, the boy was seen carrying a small school bag which contained some of his belongings.

He asked his mother to call their driver to carry him to an unknown location where he plans to reside.

Little boy gets set to move out Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Reacting to her son's request, the funny mum told him to sort himself out since he claims to be an adult.

She went ahead to suggest to her son to enter his toy car and leave the house. He however turned down the suggestion, stating that his car is dirty. The video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Social media users react to the video

