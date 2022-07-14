A man has taken to social media to showcase how doing a TikTok video nearly got him into trouble at his workplace

The content creator shared a recent video showing the moment his Oyinbo boss almost caught him just as he was doing a TikTok challenge on duty

While appreciating God that she didn't see his phone used for the recording, the man eventually dumped the job

A man has quit his job days after his female Oyinbo boss almost caught him doing a TikTok challenge at work.

Taking to TikTok, the man with the handle @bkspriv.20 shared a clip capturing how his white boss walked in on him doing a TikTok challenge with the 'Show Me Your Jigga Lemme See' verse by singer Mayorkun in the hit song Camidoh.

His boss walked in on him making a TikTok video on duty. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bkspriv.20

Source: UGC

Fortunately for him, she appeared not to grasp what he was doing at that time.

"She prolly didn’t hear it over the hallway music or thought there was a radio in the room, God really saved me tbh,'' he said while replying to a comment to this video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When a netizen remarked that his boss will see what he did since he shared it on TikTok, the man replied:

"God forbid!! I quit this morning that’s why I was brave enough to post it now."

It is not clear what informed his decision to quit the job.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

kyra said:

"When she walked in you had to hurry up and make it seem like you don’t something."

Mynki said:

"Yeah but if she saw this video, not sure that you will not be fired after that."

usertktk92 said:

"She will probably join you for a tktk clip. that might make her famous."

Lorretta Adjoa Diamo said:

"Had the same experience today, waiting for my resignation letter."

Daisy Love said:

"My boss caught me she said I hope you ready to dance for us all in the meeting."

Michael said:

"I think she saw it bah overlooked it cos she literally looked into my eyes through ur phone."

Male boss unmoved as female worker disturbs him for her TikTok video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male boss was unmoved as his female employee boldly made a TikTok clip at work.

The lady was seen in a reposted TikTok video by @saintavenue_ent1 acting out the lyrics of singer Falz's 2015 song titled Soldier which featured Simi on her male boss.

While she gesticulated and made facial expressions as she performed the song before the man, he barely glanced at her.

The part that got his attention was when the lady gave him the 'waka' which is a pidgin word for 'get lost.' He quickly returned in kind by directing his palm in her face.

Source: Legit.ng