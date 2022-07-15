A trending video shows a little boy on uniform singing at the top of his voice during morning assembly in school

The young pupil sang with so much energy and passion and some people noted that he might have fallen under 'annointing of God'

A teacher who was wowed over the little boy's action made a video of the moment and shared it on social media

A pupil's unique passion for worshipping God has earned him popularity online.

A viral video captured the little boy singing during his school's morning assembly in a very touching manner.

The young lad raised his voice to the highest and demonstrated the song with his hands and body in the presence of fellow pupils and teachers.

One of the teachers who noticed the little boy's passion made a video of him and shared it online. The captivating video was reposted on instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Social media users react to the video

Reacting to the video, some people claimed that his father is a pastor while others praised him for worshipping God with such zeal at a young age.

obaksolo said:

"Heaven is the Final Goal Say hello to our Future Pastor Chris."

mofashion.hub stated:

"Look well… the papa na minister ."

ekwujuru_venga prayed:

"Grace follow u up forever kid."

gylliananthonette reacted:

"Him mo even stand for line ....the song day carry am go where he no know."

sholathevaluer commented:

"this guy fit dey related to Zazu ."

glowessence_by_mzion added:

"A topical example of the kingdom of God suffereth violent and the violeted once taketh it by forceth. Hallelujah ."

directorbluee_ noted:

"If parents no train am well...... wetin Dem go get go choke."

