A viral video of the King of Elmina dancing excitedly to Kizz Daniel's hit song, Buga, has triggered mixed reactions online

In the video, the king was spotted in his customary attire as he choreographed the movement of the Buga dance

Several people who watched the video were not pleased as they insisted that he would have danced to a traditional music instead

A Ghanaian king, popularly referred to as the King of Elmina, was recently spotted dancing to Kizz Daniel's 'Buga'.

In a now-viral video, the king was spotted vibing to the buga music in a white and black traditional attire while being lifted in a cart by some group of people.

Reacting to the video, some people seemed surprised by the dance moves of the Royal father.

King of Elmina dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga Photo Credit: @nipany3gh1

Source: UGC

While some people tackled the king for neglecting traditional music and dancing to Buga, some others affirmed that the traditional ruler danced amazingly well. The video was shared on TikTok by @nipany3gh1.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

TikTok users react to the video

@marigoldladies said:

"dancing on someone's father's head."

@frimpomaa142 stated:

"see how they people carrying him do their faces ...they are tired."

@lawrenceacheampo35 reacted:

"Am imagining Asante Hemaa dancing in her palanquin like dis ."

@bello4u commented:

"See how things has changed over the years. It would have been drums being played n dance that read meanings not buga."

@berrysamson419 added:

"this one the face of people father carrying u are not smiling you will not land softly oh ."

@kofi_godwin added:

"Tradition is getting lost. Can’t imagine the pain in their necks ."

@miss_hackman4 noted:

"No negative comments here he’s a king and knows the tradition better I don’t think there’s nothing wrong in dancing this tunes."

Man dressed as mechanic dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga in video, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Quincy has shared an adorable video of himself dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In the video which he shared via his Tiktok handle @Tquincy, the excited dancer was spotted at his mechanic workshop. He was dressed in his working attire as he moved his body and coordinated his dance steps in line with the beat of the song.

Nigerians who reacted to his video applauded him massively as they stated that he danced so well and in line with the beat of the song.

Source: Legit.ng