Singer Adekunle Gold went the extra mile in putting smiles on the faces of his wife, Simi and their daughter

The music star took to his Instastory channel showing off two different customized rings he acquired for his family members

Adekunle Gold also showed off a set of studded grills as fans and social media users commended him for the effort

It appears singer Adekunle Gold is taking after colleague, Davido, who has a thing for spending a fortune on expensive jewellery for his family members.

Just recently, Adekunle Gold took to his Instastory channel with videos showing some expensive pieces he recently copped for his wife, Simi and their daughter.

Adekunle Gold buys rings for wife and daughter. Photo: @dekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The High crooner bought two different customized rings that were shaped almost like the faces of Simi and Deja.

In addition to the rings, the singer equally shared a different clip showing a set of studded-grill that he also acquired.

Check out the videos as sighted online below:

Social media users react

ocinachukwu said:

"But that ring no resemble Simi naw!!."

_aniscooser said:

"Beautiful. The best feeling in the world is being loved back by the person you love."

conyyy__m said:

"HIGH ."

tribalmarkristy said:

"Wow it’s awesome."

_iamsheila__ said:

"This is beautiful,a good man know that dat making his woman and family happy is the secret to a very happy home/life..same goes for the woman."

cruz__elton said:

"Money no dey bring happiness, na when I get money I realize big cap."

b.i.g_caliber sid:

"Money day bring happiness."

olapush_ said:

"AG baby don finally leave adire and Kampala… way up ⬆️ city boy lol."

Adekunle Gold stylishly dodges lady during performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adekunle Gold had his concert in New York, in the US, however, a video from the show stirred reactions online.

A video from the event showed the moment the popular singer stylishly avoided a lady who was on stage twerking.

Adekunle Gold’s reaction stirred mixed feelings from his fans and followers, with many applauding him for being responsible.

One fan wrote:

"He defo was not trying to be in the dog house after touring the continent."

Source: Legit.ng