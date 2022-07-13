A beautiful video making the rounds online has captured some excited pastors dancing their hearts out in church

The pastors of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) showed off great vibes during thanksgiving occasion in the church

Social media users have showered accolades on the pastors with some people noting that 'RCCG pastors never disappoint'

A viral video has captured some pastors of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) showing off amazing dance moves in church.

Reports gathered that the pastors came out to dance during the 'last dance' Thanksgiving service.

A heartwarming video from the thanksgiving service shows the pastors coming together and challenging themselves to a dance.

One of the pastors who rocked a black suit danced so excitedly and bent down to shake his waists. The video was shared on instagram by @RCCG City of David.

People react to the video

The video has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Alert Moni said:

"I follow because of their dance. Always on point. I just dey smile. God too sweet to praise."

Precious Sam noted:

"When next I am coming to Nigeria, I am definitely visiting this church. This is so beautiful to watch in a day and age where some people see dancing as childish."

JD apartment wrote:

"Man in agbada is Mr Adewunmi very very nice man right hand man to chief Mike Adenuga of Globacom."

Elder Yoms stated:

"I love men of God that understand the power of praising God with a dance."

Patra Ogbonnaya reacted:

"Praise the Lord I love my people and country Nigeria."

