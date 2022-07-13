A Nigerian lady has strictly warned Lagosians against collecting money from passengers inside a public vehicle

The lady identified as Mideice on Twitter shared a scary first-hand experience which made her raise the alarm

According to Mideice, she collected N100 'change' from a passenger inside a bus and after that, all the money in her bag disappeared

A Nigerian lady, Mide Ice has narrated how the entire money in her bag disappeared after collecting money from a passenger.

After paying her tfare for the journey, she was asked to collect N100 balance from a passenger.

She took the money from a passenger and placed it inside her bag. Surprisingly, all the money in her bag disappeared afterwards.

Lady loses all her money after collecting N100 change from a passenger Photo Credit: @mideice

Source: Twitter

Sharing her sad experience via Twitter, she warned:

"Please stop collecting money from passenger as your change people in Lagos are getting wei.rd day by day. I collected 100naira change from a man in the bus and kept it in bag only for me to drop and notice all the money in my bag has disappear ‍♀️‍♀️ sholoriburuku niyin ni."

People react to Mide's tweet

Popsy Jeff said:

"Another level up of juju who say juju no Dey abeg can u still remember that person ?I won borrow the juju enter Aso rock."

Onochie Mercy stated:

"Ha! Buhari see what you have caused."

Esther Foluke reacted:

"Oloribuu e dey Lagos (in Zlatan's voice)."

Kosi Allwell commented:

"this Lagos no normal at all...."

Wolf Gang remarked:

"This happens alot."

Source: Legit.ng