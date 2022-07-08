A man who has not seen his mother in two years due to his addiction to taking substances has finally reunited with her

In a heartwarming video, the mother and son hugged each other tightly after the young man drove for 8 hours to surprise her

While sharing the video on social media, the excited son revealed that his mother never stopped praying for him to get over his addiction

A beautiful video making the rounds online shows the moment a mother reunited with her son after two years.

It was gathered that her son had been taking a harmful substance for a while, and because of that, his mother withdrew herself from him for about two years.

The young man in the emotional video revealed that the last time he saw his mother was when he went to her house to beg for N8300, but she didn't open the door.

Mother reunites with her son after 2 years photo Credit: Goodnews Movement

Source: Instagram

He then decided to change and do away with his addiction. He is currently 4 months clean and has now reunited with his mother.

Sharing the video, he said:

"I haven't seen my mother in two years because of my substance abuse. Until today. The last time I saw her I was standing at this very doorstep begging for $20 (8,300). She wouldn't open the door. 4 months clean now I just drove 8 hrs to surprise her. She had never stopped praying. The son she got back."

People react to the video

Vandenvogue said:

"I cannot imagine how she felt forcing herself not to open the door. What a strong mom. Bless."

Sheila5eyes commented:

"Y'all need to stop posting such stories if you won't send us tissues in the email. I done used all mine up."

Gigsd22 stated:

"This hit me hard. I instantly teared up and grabbed my chest. Keep going sir. You can do it. Your mom is so happy. I'm happy for both of you."

Man who cried to be delivered from drug abuse in 2014 experiences Transformation, his new looks surprise many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man, Prince Odugbawa, whose life was battered in 2014 due to drug abuse, has had a total life transformation. Eight years ago, he could be seen begging on the streets of Ikeja. Where he slept was like a pigsty. Everywhere was dirty and not fit for human habitation.

Hung on dirty walls were his clothes. A lone wooden bench served as his resting place. After crying out to a man of God, Pastor Tony Rapu, expressing his need to be delivered, the man’s ministry visited him in 2018 to take care of him.

One of the first things the clergyman did was to commit him to an institution to deal with his drug addiction. A year after, the man’s looks changed. A visit Pastor Tony paid him has Prince hugging the cleric in deep appreciation of what he did for him.

Source: Legit.ng