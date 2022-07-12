An interesting video seen on Instagram has shown the moment a man who appeared to be a teacher joined two students to execute accurate dance moves

The young man who appears to be a dance coach did an amazing job dancing with the two students who are equally very skilled

The video has gained thousands of views and likes on Instagram as dance lovers besieged it and showered the dancers with admiration

In what appears to be a dance coaching session, a 'teacher' joined his students to show off beautiful dance moves in a video currently trending on Instagram.

In the cute video shared by @banyana.ba.mdanso, the three dancers did amazing jobs with their magical legs.

The three dancers have attracted attention on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Accuracy and uniformity

The short clip has left dance lovers asking for more of such accurate moves displayed by the three steppers.

One very interesting aspect of their moves is the uniformity with which they executed them, showing that they have rehearsed in advance.

Their fans on Instagram have described their skills as hot. They took to the comment section to air their views with emojis showing how much they love the video.

Watch the video below:

