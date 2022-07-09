Nigerians on social media are trying hard to detrmine what is wrong with a little girl who was seen sitting all alone at an unnamed place

In the video which was sighted on Instagram, the little girl appeared to be crying as she used her skirt to clean her tears

It was not known why she was sitting aline; the situation got social media users asking question about the girl and where she is located

Confusion has trailed a video of a yojng girl who hwas seen sitting strangely in an open place all alone.

No one knows exactly why the girl was sitting all alone or where the video was recorded, but people are insinuating that the girl must be going through some stuff.

It was not mentioned where the video was captured. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

The girl is not known

In the short clip which was shared on Instagram by @gossipbilltv, the girl sat all alone and behaved as if he was crying.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She was also seen raising her skirt in the manner of someone cleaning tears. The fact that no name or place was mentioned in the video compounded people's confusion.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@mandybless_enya said:

"Seriously people are going through a lot."

@chubbysophie commented:

"Chai, I wish the person recording could at least go close and ask what the problem is, It might be a case of sexual harassment though, you never can tell.. May God see her through."

@iamtizzyofficial2 reacted:

"That's signs and symptoms of hunger."

@faustinadung said:

"No be alot this one dey go through o! She no just wan wash plate for house."

@tolus_tools commented:

"Poor girl is afraid to go home. Maybe she has an abusive parents or guardian."

@realchinnynnaji reacted:

"Ehyaa Wetin dis small girl dey think like dis?"

flexyvibescartel said:

"Like is wrong with people now? Making a video instead of assisting? "

@anointed_sparta1 commented:

"If dem never dey arrest una for all these unnecessary recordings eeehnnn una eye nor go clear."

Blind woman who lives alone asks Nigerians for help

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an old woman who lives all alone asked the public for help.

The woman named Mulikat Sofiu became blind some years ago and has also lost all her children to the cold hands of death.

Nigerians came through for her as she was provided with some relief items inclduding a new mattress.

Source: Legit.ng