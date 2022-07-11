A beautiful black lady was showing off her incredible dance moves when an oyinbo woman sighted her

In a video making rounds, the white woman stood behind her and began to copy her dance styles in a hilarious manner

After a while, she went closer and smiled at the black woman who smiled back at her before proceeding to dance together with her

A beautiful video has captured the moment a black woman danced with an oyinbo woman on the streets.

In the viral video, the black woman was first seen dancing alone and after sometime, an oyinbo woman was spotted passing behind her.

The oyinbo woman subtly began to copy her dance steps from behind till the black lady sighted her and allowed her dance with her.

Oyinbo woman dances with black lady Photo Credit: hey_itsolivia

Source: UGC

The black lady rocked a black top and trousers while the oyinbo woman wore a jeans. The video was shared on TikTok by the black lady @hey__itsolivia.

TikTok users gush over the video

@f1amgfan said:

"I'm my country, we can no longer wear combat print cz we mine copper that makes bullets. We turn to soldiers ."

@zeezulu91 stated:

"You both have least energy but I like your facial expression is ever coming deeper ❤️❤️⚡❤️."

@presidentsmum noted:

"I can so do this. bring an extrovert is the best thing that happened to me."

@shesweird6 reacted:

"it's so cute .I love this. another video please. I'm a first time viewer☺️."

@candywhittaker added:

"I can tell that you are naturally nice, you didn’t feel that she ruined your routine, you embraced her. Wishing goodness for you always. You’re a vibe."

