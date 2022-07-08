Many Nigerian graduates look forward to the moment they will go for their National Youth Service Corps, NYSC

Usually, after graduating from university, it is the next thing on their minds to the extent that most graduates feel incomplete without it

Little wonder that many of them celebrate with pride as soon as they are done with their NYSC as they take to social media to share their testimony

A lot of Nigerian youths feel proud serving their country as soon as they graduate from the university or polytechnic.

They look forward to their call-up letters with happiness and then proceed with speed to their postings as soon as possible.

Often times, many of these graduates have touching stories to tell concerning how they were able to make it out of school and ultimately, the NYSC.

Joseph Udoh Ezekiel who worked as a laundry man before going to school

One of the most touching NYSC stories recently is the story of Joseph Udoh Ezekiel who worked as a laundry boy at the NYSC camp in Lagos.

According to Joseph, his higher educational journey started after he was encouraged to go back to school by NYSC members who came to do their laundry at the Ipaja camp.

He said he yielded to the advice and bought the JAMB-UTME form from the money he earned on camp. He passed out of service in April.

Ebuka Peter Agbo who saw hell while in school

Another touching story was shared by Ebuka Peter Agbo who said his mother sadly passed on while he was still in school.

According to Ebuka, passing through school for him became very tough to the extent that he survived on biscuits and water for 14 days at some point.

But against all odds, Ebuka passed out of NYSC in July 2022 and inspired many netizens.

Love Badooni who refused to give up

Another NYSC story that resonated with social media users is the one about Love Badooni, a lady who has a small stature but a big ambition.

According to love, she walked boldly to acheive her dreams as she adorned her NYSC dress and shared plenty of photos online.

Love is now a serving corps member in Rivers state and she has affirmed that she has a bright future.

The NYSC has become a national ritual among Nigerian graduates. Not only that, they take pride in it and have interesting stories to tell once they are done.

