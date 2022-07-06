A pretty Nigerian lady, Annastasia Micheal Olamma, has openly expressed her desire to be the wife of once homeless Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba

Olamma's declaration of love comes hours after Aguba's life experienced transformation thanks to OPM pastor who offered him an abode and covered his feeding for life

In the course of the house gift to Aguba, the kindhearted pastor had promised to marry him a wife as well as cover the wedding costs

Annastasia Micheal Olamma, a lady who hails from Enugu state, has stated that she can help Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba regain his sanity.

The 24-year-old lady made this statement in a Facebook group Rant HQ Extention on Tuesday, July 5 while openly declaring her intention to be Aguba's wife.

Olamma said she can help Agubna regain his sanity. Photo Credit: Rant HQ Extention

Source: Facebook

Olamma's statements are on the back of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) General Overseer Chibuzor Chinyere's promise to help Kenneth Aguba marry a wife and sponsor the wedding.

The apostle made the promise hours after he took the homeless Nollywood veteran off the street and gifted him a house as well as promised to cater for his feeding for life.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Olamma says Aguba deserves to marry her

Sharing pictures of herself preparing meals, the lady boasted that she is a wife material of 1000 yards and urged Aguba and his family to come to see her people.

Olamma added that she will love and care for him very well. Her post read:

"I heard General overseer OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba , please Tell Him I (Annastasia Micheal Olamma ) am willing to marry him,i am ready to be Mrs Aguba ❤️❤️ I will love him and take care of him very well.

"They should come and see my people bikon , I am 24 years old and i am from Enugu state,.. Aguba Deserves to marry me because I am a wife material 1000 yards,I can help him regain his sanity and I will take very good care of him and feed him well.

"I can't wait to marry my Agubabym ."

Nigerians react

Netizens on the platform however slammed her, tagging the lady a clout chaser.

Yb Felix said:

"So you no dey shame you wan go marry your grandpa bcus of money .

"Anyway na cruise but I know sey naija girls hmmm mehnn no be cruise sha... You're mean!!"

Oluchi Florence Emeji Maduekwe said:

"This Anastasia again. You wan marry the whole men for Nigeria? The other time was Otedola son, that blind adopted son of Flavour now na this man. Very soon na mad man wey dem cure madness you go wan marry."

Olanrewaju Vera said:

"Poverty don show u pepper u want comod by force instead of u to work hard u want take another person glory shine 1st it was otedeola son 2nd the blind singer now this old man nonsense and ingredient."

Alex Santiago said:

"U sef, now now dem post something, u no even allow the make fire quench, u don rush pure water , u just declare interest shap shap ."

Nigerian lady agrees to marry keke man she gave her number some years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had accepted the marriage proposal of a man who was once a keke rider.

Looking back on how their relationship started, the beautiful lady stated that it all began with an encounter on a tricycle.

Lydiv said she had given a keke man her phone number 5 years ago and now the same person has asked her to marry him.

Source: Legit.ng