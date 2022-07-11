A young Nigerian man living in Netherlands said that his bike was stolen from Rotterdam even though he had a tracker on it

In a clip, he followed the tracker to see that his key was unlocked and a new lock placed on the bike

The Nigerian showed his followers his broken key on the bike as a proof of ownership as he lamented about the theft

A young Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @madagaskatwins has gone online to narrate how his bike was stolen in Netherlands.

In a video, the young man wondered how a person will choose to steal an African man's bike. With a tracker installed on the bicycle, he was able to trace it.

The Nigerian man wondered why his bike will be stolen. Photo source: TikTok/@madagaskatwins

Its lock changed

Looking at the GPS on his phone, he followed directions to where the bike was parked. What amazed him was that the person locked it up as if it was theirs.

The Nigerian man carried the bike and the lock away from where it was parked. Many people were amazed by the audacity of whoever took it.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 2,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Spreukenbrein said:

"Walking with de fiets and then everyone on the street thinks you stole the bike."

The man replied:

"That was the most annoying part. My own bike oh."

Anniek Slinkman said:

"its a trick. they carried it too to another place and lock it. they wait to see if theres a tracker, you no show? they claim it after a few weeks."

Lucky prince Jabinho said:

"Be careful brother them gonna call police."

Irene said:

"Now you have become a fully European.My bike was stolen in Denmark and it was found in Poland, in some warehouse with so many stolen things from DK."

