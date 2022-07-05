A video of Oonirisa playing the gangan drum in the presence of his people has stirred reactions online

A festival reportedly took place at the Oni's palace and he was present to wow his guests with his drumming skills

Social media users have praised him over his skills while wishing him more life and health to serve his people

A video making rounds online has captured Oonirisa King Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojala II, drumming for his people.

It was gathered that the Ooni took over the gangan drum during the Ayangalu Festival 2022.

The festival was held at the Ooni's palace and lasted for about 30 days. A viral video shows the Ooni playing the gangan drum for his people while they supported him.

Ooni plays Gangan drum Photo Credit: @yoruba_blog

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on Instagram, Yorubablog wrote:

"Oonirisa King Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojala II at the Ayangalu Festival 2022 which took place between 29 to 30 days of 2022 at Oni's palace."

People react to the video

Fumes London said:

"Our very hyper king. May you live long for ever."

Official Sam noted:

"I'm so loving this page. What a beautiful culture."

Moneygeng__ reacted:

"This is such a beautiful sight to behold. Who would have known that the Ooni can play drums."

Karyn Nanni said:

"Such a humble and lovable man. I was opportuned to meet him one day. A true leader indeed."

Source: Legit.ng