A video of super falcons dancing together has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

The adorable video showed the falcons smiling heartily while exhibiting their dance moves for everyone to see

The falcons are already set for The Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) which is usually held every two years

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of Super falcons showing off their dance moves ahead of an international competition.

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is almost here and Nigerians are already rooting for the super falcons to come back home with the cup.

However, a dance video of the falcons triggered mixed reactions as some people insisted that it is not a time to dance.

Super falcons dance ahead of WAFCON Photo Credit: @brilafm

They were spotted in the viral clip dancing and subtlt shaking their waists while in their lodge. The video was shared on Instagram by @brilafm with the caption:

"Joy and Good vibes in camp ahead of #WAFCON2022 opener. It’s Super Falcons season. Let’s Go ."

Nigerians react to the video

Bay0snitch said:

"Make sure you win or else woto woto dey for una."

Gregory Okonji reacted:

"Make we dey look sha cause na so so dance and photo Dem dey always upload everyday. Na better woto woto if Dem lose."

True talk 2020 commented:

"Super falcons. They have no equals."

Mike Igbeka commented:

"I dey root for una oooo. If una fall my hand una go collect badly. Make una better leave dance focus on the match wey dey ahead of una."

Collins Igwe said:

"Na dance una come dance abi wetin cause I no understand. Anyway if you finish your dancing parade better go practice."

