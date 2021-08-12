Popular Nigerian singer, Tekno’s song, was recently enjoyed by members of the international football club, Chelsea

In a viral video that made the rounds on social media, some Chelsea football players were seen dancing to the hit song, Skeletun, after winning a match

The video caused quite a buzz on social media with internet users sharing their take on it, seeing as a number of them were impressed

Popular Nigerian singer, Tekno, appears to have fans in many high places including players of the much-loved football club, Chelsea.

A video recently made the rounds on social media showing some Chelsea players in their changing room dancing to Tekno’s monster hit song, Skeletun.

It was gathered that the sportsmen were celebrating after UEFA Super Cup win in the viral video.

Chelsea footballers excitedly dance to Tekno's song. Photos: @teknomiles, @masonmount

The clip which was posted by Chelsea star, Mason Mount, on his Instagram story, showed the happy footballers dancing and singing along to the Nigerian star’s music.

See the viral video below:

Nigerians on social media react

Nigerians on social media have been known to love recognition especially when it is from international stars and this time was not any different.

A number of them reacted to the video of Chelsea players dancing to Tekno’s song with admiration. Read what some of them had to say below:

Boy_tdc:

"This is the second time they re vibing to his jam, he has a big fan in d squad."

Unlimited___freshness:

"Chelsea football club.. from one celebration to another .. join the winning team."

Greatlionkingg:

"Nice one.. we love to see it.. Gather here if you like tekno and u a Chelsea fan."

Iam_deomani19:

"Nah, Tammy Abraham work be that, nah him dey play song for dem, dey record at the same time, Chelsea all the way, congratulations to all Chelsea fans out there."

Nice one.

