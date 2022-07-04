A video of a Nigerian lady switching between Russian and British accents has taken social media by storm

The pretty lady named Miwa simply did an amazing job with her mimicry of American comedian, Elon Gold

Nigerians on social media find the lady's talent amazing and have confessed their love for the nice video

A pretty lady identified as Miwa has become a social media sensation due to her ability to mimic a performance by American comedian, Elon Gold.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, Miwa was able to mimi the British and Russian accents done by Gold.

Pretty lady Miwa switches between different accents. Photo credit: @flairtitude.

Source: UGC

In the short but interesting video, Miwa imitated the British accent with regard to their skipping the letter "T" whenever they speak. The way she demonstrated in the video was so hilarious.

She thereafter picked up the Russian accent and performed it with close attention to how they add the letter "Y" to words.

The original work was done by Elon Gold and Miwa who is a radio presenter did a nice job mimicking him.

The beautiful video produced by Miwa has attracted close to 90,000 views on Twitter.

Nigerians simply love the video as some of them asked for more of such performances.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Many people expressed their opinions on the video as follows:

@Ottunthe3rd said:

"Thank you for making me laugh."

@nke_chinyere said:

"The Russian got me laughing."

@chi_nenyenwa

"And it's so true."

@SheIsBukki said:

"I want more of this."

@Drmuzoic said:

"I was smiling all through. Lovely!"

