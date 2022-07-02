A young Nigerian man has got people asking questions on TikTok when he shared a photo of how he used to look before his life changed

Many people who saw his recent photos wanted to know what he was passing through to make him look a bit rough years ago

The young man revealed that that being humble, patient and putting one's trust solely in God helps in life

A video showing how a young man used to look many years ago has stirred massive reactions on social media.

At the start of the clip, the man posed in a market place looking a bit rough and dark. The first transition after the first photo has him looking all fresh. He even had a nice hairstyle on.

Many people were wowed at how he looks so handsome now. Photo source: TIkTok/@davidlord09_king1

Beautiful transformation

Seconds after, he could be seen walking out of a house entrance like a model as he tried on a beautiful sunshade on.

Many social media users who reacted to his video said that the grace of God must have have really been working in his life.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1200 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

maryjaneanthony2 joked:

"My brother no vex oo you don first mad before?"

MJI said:

"I'm emotionally downcasted..I shouted Jesus what a life. Hard work pay."

titiano said:

"this is change,from grace to grace, and you are still moving forward by Gods grace."

brooklyn_Jojo said:

"Omo see transformation!! I see comment person Dey ask wether you mad before?? Abeg answer us?"

beautygold said:

"Bruh nor ves oo you don first mad before abi na my eye Dey pain me."

Mr Freaky said:

"Noo wayyy."

