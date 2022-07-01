A lady who attends Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries church (MFM) has shared a video of the reaction she and some girls got while doing a TikTok clip in church

In the clip she shared, the girls danced before a phone as they copied a popular TikTok dance style

A female worker however caught them doing it and advanced towards them, disrupting their recording in the process

A Nigerian lady has advised netizens not to try recording a TikTok dance clip in MFM church premises following her experience.

The TikToker shared a clip on the platform showing the moment a worker named Mrs Victoria caught her and some girls doing a TikTok dance video inside the church.

They were caught by a woman identified as Mrs Victoria, a church worker. Photo Credit: TikTok/@qingmadi1

In the clip, the woman dashed towards them, scattering their recording as they fled in a bid not to be caught.

The lady who shared the clip said that though the recording was made at the close of church service in MFM's Lagos headquarters, she was still punished for it. She said:

"Disclaimer : I was really dumb when I did this guysss ...and I got punished so please don’t try this ...."

She didn't however reveal the kind of punishment that was handed to her.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Toyosi Abisogun said:

"This definitely got to the right audience. born and raised mfm ... attending redeem in school sha."

all-rounder said:

"Omo why they give una dress code ..for annex we no get dress code o I know say this teenage church na scam."

Ige Olaoluwasubomi Lois said:

"Yare allowed to wear that skirt.

"I can't even wear something close to that."

Pris said:

"My mom attends one. I once asked them why the other MFM branches all over the world e.g U.S accept women wearing trousers etc . they kicked me out."

Faith said:

"You wear Pop socks and your skirt is that length??? Are you sure you atten Mfm??? What region is that?."

